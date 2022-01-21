We have made it, notwithstanding Covid-19: Western Cape education MEC on matric results

The Western Cape matric pass rate has increased by 1.3 percentage points from 2020.

This emerged when basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced the matric results of the class of 2021 on Thursday. The provincial pass rate is 81.2%.

Western Cape education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the Covid-19 pandemic had not dampened the pupils’ spirits.

“I am absolutely delighted with the results of the matric class of 2021 in the Western Cape,” said Schäfer.