WATCH | Police officer using kung-fu on his colleagues in Cape Town goes viral

A video of a police officer using kung-fu on his colleagues has gone viral on social media.

In a series of clips circulated online, the unidentified officer can be seen doing karate moves and kung-fu kicks on his colleagues as they attempt to restrain him.

He is also seen talking to random people and is surrounded by his colleagues who try to calm him down.

“Leave me alone, do you want to arrest me? What do you want to do? I don't work for them any more. I just have the uniform,” the officer can be heard saying.

“Rastafari, we stand for the truth. We stand for the sons and daughters, we don’t hide behind the lies any more. We stand for those who can't stand for themselves.”