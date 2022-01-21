WATCH | Police officer using kung-fu on his colleagues in Cape Town goes viral
A video of a police officer using kung-fu on his colleagues has gone viral on social media.
In a series of clips circulated online, the unidentified officer can be seen doing karate moves and kung-fu kicks on his colleagues as they attempt to restrain him.
He is also seen talking to random people and is surrounded by his colleagues who try to calm him down.
“Leave me alone, do you want to arrest me? What do you want to do? I don't work for them any more. I just have the uniform,” the officer can be heard saying.
“Rastafari, we stand for the truth. We stand for the sons and daughters, we don’t hide behind the lies any more. We stand for those who can't stand for themselves.”
Video 2 https://t.co/ABztB623zC pic.twitter.com/4b5gZzh9do— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 20, 2022
It is still unclear what led to the attack, but the SA Police Service (SAPS) said management was conducting an internal investigation.
“The video clip has been viewed by SAPS management and we are aware of the incident,” said the SAPS.
“The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance. While this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is under way.”
On social media, many users, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, expressed concern over the video.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.