Rains replenish major dams: good news for water security

South Africans can take heart that the recent rains have filled up major dams, the silver lining to gloom over the ongoing overcast weather inland and flooding along river banks on the Vaal.

The level of the Vaal Dam has risen by 3.3% this week, placing it at 110.5% on Wednesday morning, said the national water department. Last year this time it was at 71.4%.

The Grootdraai Dam recorded an increase from 101.8% last week to 102.3% this week, while the Bloemhof Dam is at 109%.

The Sterkfontein Dam is at 101.9% capacity. It is one of the 14 dams in the Integrated Vaal river System (IVRS) and is used to replenish the system in times of need.

The Mohale Dam in Lesotho made a slight improvement to 66% this week from 63.6% last week. In the comparative week last year, the dam was at just 26.8% and had been on a decline for months.

The second highest dam in the system (IVRS), also in Lesotho, the Katse Dam, is at 100.5%. During the same period last year, the level was 54.8%.

The IVRS itself has seen an increase this week, rising to 100.5% — a strong improvement from this time last year when it was at 76.4%.

