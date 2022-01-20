Politics

ANC retains mayorship in Sarah Baartman municipality

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
20 January 2022
Former ANC Graaff-Reinet mayor Deon de Vos has been elected mayor of the Sarah Baartman District municipality
The ANC’s former mayor in the Dr Beyers Naude municipality was elected as mayor of the Sarah Baartman District municipality on Thursday.

Deon de Vos takes over after the death of former mayor Scara Njadayi in December.

De Vos secured the win with 16 of the 30 votes that make up the council.

DA councillor Karen Smith contested the position and managed to secure 14 votes.

The ANC has 14 seats followed by the DA (12 seats), EFF (3 seats) and FF+ (one seat).

