VIDEO | Nelson Mandela Bay’s grade 1 pupils excited to start school year

Premium By Riaan Marais -

Grade 1 classrooms across Gqeberha were filled with excitement as Nelson Mandela Bay’s next generation of policemen, scientists and artists filed in for their first day of school.



While principals and teachers at former model C schools reported no major mishaps or problems on the first day, pupils were shy and reserved as they entered their new classrooms for the first time...