Gqeberha men jailed for drug-related murder

Two Gqeberha men were sentenced to life behind bars in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Tuesday for the murder of a Bethelsdorp resident in 2017.

Athenkosi Basa, 25, and Luxolo Wani, 29, were found guilty of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The pair murdered Ivan Jeule, 44, in a hail of bullets at his Kliprand home on November 15 2017.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident was not gang related; the motive was drug related.

“The two accused kicked the door open and started firing at Jeule. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

“The two accused were identified and arrested in February 2018.

“They appeared in court and remained in custody until the finalisation of the case,” Naidu said.

On Tuesday, they were each sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder, eight years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition.

The firearm related offences will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Acting Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso commended SAPS Bethelsdorp detectives and the prosecuting authority for ensuring a lengthy sentence.

“The drug trade is not a harmless or victimless crime.

“Drugs destroy the very future of our society, therefore communities shouldn’t keep quiet when greedy people start destroying lives.

“Sentences such as this, will send a clear message to drug peddlers. Criminals are warned that they can run but they cannot hide,” Kupiso said.

