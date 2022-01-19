Multimedia

LISTEN | Why is the race question on blood donation forms?

19 January 2022
Khoi and San activist Christian Martin draws lines through the boxes that indicate ethnicity on the SA National Blood Service donor form. When he donates blood he writes the ‘Khoi’ on the form
WON'T TAKE IT: Khoi and San activist Christian Martin draws lines through the boxes that indicate ethnicity on the SA National Blood Service donor form. When he donates blood he writes the 'Khoi' on the form
Image: SUPPLIED

All blood matters.

So says Khoi and San activist Christian Martin, whose blood is boiling over the SA National Blood Service’s failure to offer donor forms making provision for Khoi and San people, despite several requests for them to be included.

Martin also recently discovered that administrative errors on the part of the service keep classifying him as “white”.  

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, Jonas Leferela of SANBS in the Eastern Cape explains why the service includes race as a classification in the donor form.

