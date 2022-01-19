Family lives in shack as RDP house built 151km away

Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



A Motherwell family whose RDP housing subsidy was approved in 1998, is still living in a shack as their house was built in Kagiso Heights, Kareedouw — 151km from where it was meant to be.



For years the family watched as other RDP houses went up around them in Nqadu Street, NU9, but they remained hopeful their time would come soon...