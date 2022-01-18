‘There is a possibility it was no ordinary crime’: Home of former Sars executive robbed

Criminals using “some sophistication” broke into the home and office of former SA Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg in the early hours of Tuesday morning, he has confirmed.

Van Loggerenberg said the criminals gained entry via “various entry points at my home in a very suspicious manner”.

“I have reason to suspect there is a possibility it was no ordinary crime,” he said, but he acknowledged that “given the poor state of our criminal justice system and the high crime levels in SA, it may simply be of a general criminal nature”.

The incident comes days after the home of another whistle-blower, former Government Communication Information System head Themba Maseko, was burgled in apparently suspicious circumstances.

In his statement, released through lawyers Werksmans Attorneys, Van Loggerenberg said due to his whistle-blowing, including testifying at the state capture inquiry about incidents at Sars, he has “had to live with receiving threats and warnings against my safety for many years”.

“I have always reported these to the relevant authorities. At no stage has Sars, the state intelligence agencies, police or any other relevant authority responded to my requests for assistance in dealing with the threats against me to date in any manner or form. I have always had to address these risks at my own cost,” he said.

He said he and other whistle-blowers have “for many years been and remain fearful and concerned for our safety and security”.

“It has always remained up to us to ensure our own safety. I wish to use this opportunity to call upon our government to please take decisive action to protect whistle-blowers and not delay any longer. Crime is out of control. Our government is legally, morally and ethically bound to act with greater haste and more determination and visible action in this regard. It cannot continue like this,” he said.

Van Loggerenberg said the incident would not deter him.

“What they managed to steal are mere copies and the proper records are safely kept elsewhere. I am not intimidated by the event,” he said.

He praised police who came to the scene.

“They handled the matter with the utmost professionalism. I have also engaged with a private security and investigations firm at their cost to assist me in the matter and help me beef up my security,” he said.

