Brutally slain Knysna grandmother laid to rest

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



A fun-loving, jovial grandmother — this is how Anna Moos, 59, was described by various speakers as she was laid to rest at the Knysna Municipality Cemetery on Tuesday.



Moos was murdered and dismembered, allegedly by her 28-year-old son, Rowland, earlier in January. ..