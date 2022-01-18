News

Hundreds of Eastern Cape pupils with nowhere to go

Lynn Spence
Senior Reporter
18 January 2022

As Eastern Cape schools reopen for the 2022 academic year on Wednesday, hundreds of pupils in the province have yet to be placed in schools.

The provincial education department scrambled to find schools for unplaced pupils at the eleventh hour on Tuesday afternoon, while there were huge backlogs in providing schools with enough classrooms...

