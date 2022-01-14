Back to ‘normal’ for only 12% of Western Cape primary schools

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Pupils at only 12% of primary schools in the Western Cape can return to school at full capacity on Wednesday, with 88% still unable to follow the 1m social distancing rule.



Speaking at the weekly digital media briefing on the province’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, premier Alan Winde said the ongoing rotational learning was further hampering the education of pupils and had a devastating effect on the province...