Back to ‘normal’ for only 12% of Western Cape primary schools
Pupils at only 12% of primary schools in the Western Cape can return to school at full capacity on Wednesday, with 88% still unable to follow the 1m social distancing rule.
Speaking at the weekly digital media briefing on the province’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, premier Alan Winde said the ongoing rotational learning was further hampering the education of pupils and had a devastating effect on the province...
