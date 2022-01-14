Aviwe hits the big time with ‘Arendsvlei’

Young Despatch man lands dream role on Afrikaans telenovela

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

All a young Despatch man wanted growing up was to be a preacher, but that dream shifted when his choir conductor noticed the talent in him.



The performing arts bug bit and now 23-year-old Aviwe Ngabom is featuring in his first TV role, on the popular Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei...