Aviwe hits the big time with ‘Arendsvlei’
Young Despatch man lands dream role on Afrikaans telenovela
All a young Despatch man wanted growing up was to be a preacher, but that dream shifted when his choir conductor noticed the talent in him.
The performing arts bug bit and now 23-year-old Aviwe Ngabom is featuring in his first TV role, on the popular Afrikaans telenovela, Arendsvlei...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.