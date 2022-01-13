Helenvale’s sewage nightmare

Residents say lack of action on failing infrastructure, illegal dumping is forcing them to live in filth

Sadness made way for embarrassment when a Helenvale resident was buried in September.



Mary Smith, 77, from Voisen Road, said that when visitors from as far afield as Knysna came to pay their last respects to her late son, Gavin, she had to hang her head in shame...