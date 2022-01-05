Vagrants move into sports club at St George’s Park
Union Olympic officials fighting losing battle as park descends into lawless zone
Vagrants have made themselves at home at one of Gqeberha’s oldest sports clubs, much to the dismay of Park Drive residents.
Due to limited activity at the Union Olympic Sports Club in the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions, buildings on the grounds became a resting place for those who used to live in the adjacent St George’s Park...
