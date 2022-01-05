Gqeberha Rastafarians march for clearer cannabis laws
With colourful flags waving in the air, and the occasional puff of smoke fading in the wind, a group of local Rastafarians made their way through the streets of Gqeberha on Tuesday, fighting for their freedom to consume the “Holy Herb”.
About 150 Rastafarians, led by members of the Bay’s Rastafari Ganja Council (RGC), marched to the Gqeberha High Court to raise awareness to their plight before Friday’s meeting in Johannesburg where all the regional RGC representatives will put together a memorandum to take to parliament...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.