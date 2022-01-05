Gqeberha Rastafarians march for clearer cannabis laws

With colourful flags waving in the air, and the occasional puff of smoke fading in the wind, a group of local Rastafarians made their way through the streets of Gqeberha on Tuesday, fighting for their freedom to consume the “Holy Herb”.



About 150 Rastafarians, led by members of the Bay’s Rastafari Ganja Council (RGC), marched to the Gqeberha High Court to raise awareness to their plight before Friday’s meeting in Johannesburg where all the regional RGC representatives will put together a memorandum to take to parliament...