Zuma and Moyane played 'critical role' in dismantling Sars: Zondo report

Former president Jacob Zuma played a “critical role” in collusion at the SA Revenue Service (Sars), state capture commission chair Raymond Zondo has found. The aim of this collusion was to water down the revenue service's ability to function optimally.

This is among a string of startling findings contained in part one of the three-part report from the commission, which was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa and made public on Tuesday.

Much of the evidence led at the commission revolved around Sars, particularly under the leadership of former commissioner Tom Moyane.

Zondo takes particular aim at Moyane and his involvement — alongside Zuma — in what he calls the “dismantling” of the tax authority.

In the report, Zondo writes: “The Sars evidence is a clear example of how the private sector colluded with the executive, including President Zuma, to capture an institution that was highly regarded internationally and render it ineffective.”

Zondo takes particular aim at Moyane: “What occurred at Sars was inevitable the moment Mr Moyane set foot there. He dismantled the elements of governance one by one.”