News

Western Cape has most new active Covid-19 cases

By TimesLIVE - 03 January 2022
On Sunday the NICD reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. File photo.
On Sunday the NICD reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto

Most new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Sunday were in the Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the Eastern Cape accounted for 11% of the new cases, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%, Northern Cape for 4%, and Limpopo and North West each for 3%.

The institute reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. There were 27 hospital admissions in the 24-hour period.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...
UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear

Most Read