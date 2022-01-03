Western Cape has most new active Covid-19 cases
Most new cases of Covid-19 recorded on Sunday were in the Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for 21%.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the Eastern Cape accounted for 11% of the new cases, Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 5%, Northern Cape for 4%, and Limpopo and North West each for 3%.
The institute reported 4,379 new Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities. There were 27 hospital admissions in the 24-hour period.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.