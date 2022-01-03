'The seat of South African democracy is on fire’ — Shock over parliament blaze

South Africans have reacted with shock to the blaze that ravaged parliament’s National Assembly building on Sunday morning.

The building was gutted by the fire, the cause of which was being investigated, President Cyril Ramaphosa told journalists during a media briefing on Sunday.

The Hawks told TimesLIVE a 49-year old suspect was being held for questioning and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mbambo said the suspect was not a parliament employee. She said he gained access to the precinct through a back window.

Mbambo said the man will be charged with housebreaking, theft and arson under the National Key Point Act.

Western Cape secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), Baxolise Mali, said parliament had implemented a cost-cutting measure last month which resulted in security guards being instructed not to work on weekends.

He said they were not on site when the fire broke out in parliament.

“They stopped protection services (security) from coming in on weekends because they said parliament doesn’t have money so would not be able to pay them for overtime,” Mali said.