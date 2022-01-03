Elderly woman stabbed to death in Gqeberha

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A murder case is under investigation after the body of an 86-year-old woman was discovered in her home in Gqeberha on Sunday, with multiple stab wounds.



Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the body of Nontsuku Annie Solomon was found by family members in the bedroom doorway of her Mkwayi Street, Greenfields home...