‘It will take another generation to produce leaders like Tutu and Madiba’: Mandla Mandela

“But the hope is there. I see young people are starting to revolt against corruption and femicide and you are beginning to see young South Africans coming to the forefront speaking out against these things.

“We are saying that it is the time for a young generation to emerge and take up the baton.”

Mandela sang Tutu’s praises.

“We are the Palestinian solidarity supporters who have always been the voice of oppressed nations around the globe, having been mentored and inspired by the work that Arch Desmond Tutu did over the years,” he said.

“We used to appreciate seeing him marching, leading protests and he was very vocal on the Palestinian issue.

“Having visited the West Bank and the holy land, he said what he had witnessed there is far worse than what we had witnessed during apartheid in SA and therefore made a call that if you remain silent in a situation of injustice, you have already chosen the side of the oppressors.