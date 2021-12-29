NPO assisting survivors shares ways for victims to safely escape abuse

Last year the Tears Foundation received nearly 43,000 calls for help regarding gender-based violence over the festive season, and this year looks to be just as dire.

The Tears foundation is an NPO assistance and support network for survivors of rape and sexual abuse.

Tears founder and CEO Mara Glennie said over the festive season last year they were inundated with 42,962 calls for help for gender-based violence (GBV), which was a 57% increase from November 2020 and a 117% increase from October 2020.

“Most calls the Tears Foundation received over the festive season were related to domestic violence and sexual assault.

“Each survivor’s experience and healing process is different, and for some people, the holiday period may be an especially tough time.”