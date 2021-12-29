Elaine King scouts the town to reveal hidden gems

Insider’s view of all Plett’s best-kept secrets

By Elaine King -

It’s no surprise that Plettenberg Bay was nominated again in 2021 for the 12th consecutive year as Africa’s Leading Beach Destination by the prestigious World Travel Awards.



Last year, Plett won this coveted award which recognises the finest experiences, products and services in the hospitality industry...