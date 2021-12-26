News

Table Mountain and Cape Town city hall to be lit up in purple in honour of Archbishop Tutu

By TIMESLIVE - 26 December 2021
A condolence book for Archbishop Desmond Tutu signed by several people who paid tribute to him on Sunday
Image: Dave Chambers

The City of Cape Town will light up Table Mountain and the city hall in purple in honour of Archbishop Desmond Tutu who died on Sunday morning.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Sunday that lighting up the iconic mountain and city hall every night from 8pm to midnight was one of several ways the city would mark Tutu's contribution. 

“It is a reminder of his wonderful life and contribution and it helps us to remember and celebrate that contribution.”

Hill-Lewis said this would continue until Tutu's official funeral. 

He said that condolence books would be at city facilities around Cape Town and St George's Cathedral and he encouraged locals and tourists to write messages.

