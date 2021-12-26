WATCH: Tutu unafraid to speak truth to power over the decades

Many people will remember Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu for his friendly demeanour, his self-deprecating humour and ability to light up any room. However Tutu's legacy also involves a strong sense of justice which he exercised tirelessly during the fight against apartheid.

Tutu's calling to the ministry led to direct conflict with the apartheid regime which saw him banned from travel in 1981.

At the time he was asked whether this would stop his fight against apartheid and he defiantly answered: “There is nothing they can do to me which is going to stop our liberation, and we're going to be free.”