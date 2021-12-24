Health department insists J&J vaccine is safe and will continue with roll-out

The health department said on Friday it was confident the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine was safe and it would continue administering it throughout the country.

This comes after the US Centers for Disease Control said last week the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines should be used ahead of the J&J version. This is because of fears the J&J shot could, in rare instances, cause blood clots, or thrombosis.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use mRNA technology.

On Friday the SA health department stood by its roll-out of the J&J vaccine, which was the first to be administered in the country under the Sisonke Trial for healthcare and related workers.