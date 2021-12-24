Conte says Premier League meeting on schedule concerns was a waste of time

When asked if the meeting was a waste of time, Conte said: "I think so. When you have a wall in front of you, you can speak and ask for what you want, but every decision was (already) taken."

Spurs had a Covid-19 outbreak at the club earlier this month which led to three games in all competitions being called off, and Conte said he was worried about player fatigue if those who recovered have to play twice in three days.

"It is not easy for us, it is not easy for all the teams to play after only one day, it's not simple. You have to manage the situation very well because of the risk of losing players to injuries," Conte said.

"We have to pay great attention, especially my team. Don't forget we had half our squad (out) with Coivd-19, When you get Covid-19, you have to live with this situation for two to three weeks after you are finished with Covid-19.

"If there is someone who has a bit of fatigue, it will be very important to have a good chat with the players because we have to manage this period."