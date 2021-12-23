Experience the stuff that made ‘My Octopus Teacher’ famous

Iconic De Hoop Nature Reserve offers visitors fascinating adventures among abundant fauna, flora and sea life

By Elaine King -

Sea urchins really do use their little spines like fingers, to move shells onto them — rather like milliners, except the hats go on top of their bottoms so they don’t dry out and they can expel waste.



I will never look into a rock pool again and not notice the urchins with their very cool mussel-hats or the orange starfish which can grow again from just one leg, but only in protected virgin water like this...