From virtual movie dates to cuddles — Hulisani Ravele shares some of her best dates in 2021

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
23 December 2021
Hulisani Ravele has shared some of her best dates in 2021.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

2021 has been a year of love for media personality Hulisani Ravele.

The 94.7 presenter's last public relationship was with her long-time partner Sipho Ngwenya. The pair split in 2017.

On Wednesday, she had the TL in a frenzy when she shared that she dated multiple guys and opened up about some of her best dates this year.

Though the dating stories had her fans in their feels, Hulisani said she was still single and that she was happy to have experienced the dating scene this year.

Needless to say I am not with any of the above-mentioned brothers at this juncture, mara like I said, umuntu ujolile [I dated] and ujole kamnandi kanjani [I dated and it was good], I love it for me! I wonder what 2022 has in store for me on this front!” she tweeted. 

She also encouraged women to date, not only to find a life partner but to discover what they like and dislike.

“Ladies, jolani, explore. In an open and honest manner. Our counterparts do it so well, not the open and honest part so much, but the rest.

“Have options, learn what you like from this one, walk away from what you don’t, find you. Personally, this time in my life has grown me a lot,” she tweeted. 

From virtual movie dates to cuddles — here's a glimpse into some of Hulisani's best dates from this year: 

