Female cop arrested for 'banging husband’s head against headboard'

A female police officer has been arrested after she allegedly assaulted her husband at their home in Welkom in the Free State, says the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said it was alleged the captain arrived at home in Bedelia from work on Monday and started swearing at and assaulting her husband.

“It is alleged she banged her husband's head several times against the headboard.”

Langa said the 41-year-old man, a police sergeant, was treated at Mediclinic in Welkom.

The woman is expected to appear in the Welkom magistrate's court on Wednesday.

