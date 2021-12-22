‘Coach number 2,000 in 11 years’ — Robert Marawa’s banter with Chippa manager has the TL in stitches
Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa had the TL shaking on Tuesday after he threw shade at Chippa United and their team manager Morgan Mammila.
It all started when Mammila hyped his side's upcoming match with Sekhukhune by posting a video of a leopard eating a porcupine.
Reja Nama ya Noko tomorrow wesho @DavidMVM .— Morgan Ngwato Mammila (@MMammila) December 21, 2021
Ama 2000 Technical Team on the roll.
Chippa United vs Sekhukhune
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
17h00 pic.twitter.com/bDOislYKRk
Marawa was in a spicy mood, asking if the porcupine represented the number of coaches Chippa have had.
Mammila hit back with his own jab.
We only have one Coach .— Morgan Ngwato Mammila (@MMammila) December 21, 2021
Ama 2000 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EHonyA1jja
Marawa was not to be outdone and joked that the response had given him clarity.
Oh....Coach number 2000 in 11yrs!! Nice!! Appreciate the clarity baba.🙏🏾— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) December 21, 2021
The shade fest comes after Chippa announced this week that it had parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt after joining at the start of the season. Hunt was suspended in November after the club registered only one win in 10 matches.
The streets were in a mess, with many calling Marawa to order and others joining the banter.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.