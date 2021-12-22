Soccer

‘Coach number 2,000 in 11 years’ — Robert Marawa’s banter with Chippa manager has the TL in stitches

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
22 December 2021
Robert Marawa had followers in stitches with his jabs.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa had the TL shaking on Tuesday after he threw shade at Chippa United and their team manager Morgan Mammila.

It all started when Mammila hyped his side's upcoming match with Sekhukhune by posting a video of a leopard eating a porcupine.

Marawa was in a spicy mood, asking if the porcupine represented the number of coaches Chippa have had.

Mammila hit back with his own jab.

Marawa was not to be outdone and joked that the response had given him clarity.

The shade fest comes after Chippa announced this week that it had parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt after joining at the start of the season. Hunt was suspended in November after the club registered only one win in 10 matches.

The streets were in a mess, with many calling Marawa to order and others joining the banter.

