No delay to Limpopo matric exam results as markers sent home after failing Covid-19 test

Limpopo's matric exam results remain on track despite nearly two dozen markers being sent home after catching Covid-19.

Some 23 markers were sent home early after testing positive for or showing symptoms of Covid-19, according to provincial education department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

“The indication is there is no delay anticipated in completing marking of papers,” Chuene told TimesLIVE.

“Most of the work has been done,” she said, adding that most of Limpopo's marking centres were already past the 80% mark.

“Each marking centre had received its own batch of scripts and most centres are at 80% completion,” she said.

All centres had a standby list of replacement markers in case of matters such as bereavement, she said.

However, it was unlikely the department would have needed to activate the list.

Chuene said 13 markers at Northern Academy had tested positive and been released, and their immediate contacts had been isolated.

“A total of 23 markers have been released from our centres across the province after showing symptoms and or testing positive for Covid-19.

Marking at Northern Academy was almost 95% complete.

