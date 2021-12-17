Metro under fire over ‘middleman’ tender
Gross irregularities alleged in contract with SMME implementing agent
An invoice for R11m was what sparked a probe into the procurement process of a company which acted as the middleman between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and SMMEs.
A legal opinion by advocate Shaheed Patel on December 9 called for a forensic investigation into what he believed to be financial and gross misconduct...
