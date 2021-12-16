Teen on mission to fight global warming in Antarctica

Premium By Simtembile Mgidi -

A Kariega teen on a quest to save the environment from pollution is in the running for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Antarctica.



The 17-year-old Riebeek College Girls’ High School matriculant, Sara Gopal, was announced on Friday as one of 10 finalists in Riaan Manser’s Matrics in Antarctica competition...