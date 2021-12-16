Teen on mission to fight global warming in Antarctica
A Kariega teen on a quest to save the environment from pollution is in the running for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Antarctica.
The 17-year-old Riebeek College Girls’ High School matriculant, Sara Gopal, was announced on Friday as one of 10 finalists in Riaan Manser’s Matrics in Antarctica competition...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.