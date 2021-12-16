Correctional service to appeal court ruling on Zuma's return to jail, says court 'misinterpreted' Act

The correctional services department said on Wednesday the North Gauteng High Court "misinterpreted" the Correctional Services Act in setting aside the decision made by former national commissioner Arthur Fraser to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department would appeal the judgment.

"Having carefully studied the judgment, DCS is convinced that another court may arrive at a different conclusion. DCS is of the view that the court misinterpreted the Correctional Services Act and erred in declaring the decision of the national commissioner to place Mr Zuma on medical parole unlawful and setting it aside."

Nxumalo said the department would outline the grounds of the appeal in court papers to be filed in due course.

TimesLIVE