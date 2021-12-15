Zuma unlawfully ‘enjoying his sentence sitting at home’ is in breach of the rule of law

Because of Arthur Fraser’s unlawful intervention, former president Jacob Zuma was “enjoying nearly three months of his sentence sitting at home in Nkandla [and] not serving his sentence in any meaningful sense”, the Pretoria high court said on Wednesday.

The court has set aside as unlawful the decision of former correctional services commissioner Fraser to grant Zuma medical parole. It also ordered that Zuma be returned to custody to serve out his sentence, and that the time he spent out on medical parole should not be counted as part of his 15-month sentence.

In June Zuma was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he breached its earlier court order to abide by the state capture inquiry’s summons to appear before it. However, less than two months into his sentence, Fraser released him on medical parole.

In his judgment, judge Elias Matojane said Fraser had “unlawfully mitigated the punishment imposed by the Constitutional Court, thereby rendering the Constitutional order ineffective”.

This “undermines the respect for the courts, for the rule of law and for the constitution itself”.