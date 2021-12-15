News

IN FULL | High court sets aside Jacob Zuma’s medical parole

By TimesLIVE - 15 December 2021
Former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole has been set aside. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole has been set aside. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The high court in Pretoria has set aside the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, ordering him to go back to jail.

 

READ THE FULL JUDGMENT BELOW:

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation
Nelson Mandela Bay singing teen Likwithemba Booi a sensation online

Most Read