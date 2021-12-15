IN FULL | High court sets aside Jacob Zuma’s medical parole
The high court in Pretoria has set aside the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, ordering him to go back to jail.
READ THE FULL JUDGMENT BELOW:
