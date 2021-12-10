WATCH LIVE | Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury trial resumes
The perjury trial against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to resume at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.
Dlamini, who is president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.