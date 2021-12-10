News

WATCH LIVE | Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury trial resumes

By TimesLIVE - 10 December 2021

The perjury trial against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini is expected to resume at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday. 

Dlamini, who is president of the ANC Women’s League, allegedly gave false evidence under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018 into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa). 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Bay singing teen Likwithemba Booi a sensation online
Mayor Eugene Johnson shares plan for Nelson Mandela Bay

Most Read