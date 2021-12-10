SA’s Beta breakthrough biologist goes one better with Omicron

Sandile Cele’s Christmas present to SA last year was a breakthrough that made him the first scientist to grow a live virus of Covid-19’s Beta variant within two months of its discovery.

Nearly a year after his December 25 2020 breakthrough, the microbiologist and biochemist from the Africa Health Research Institute in KwaZulu-Natal has gone one better this Christmas.

He has grown a live Omicron virus in just more than two weeks, and proved the Pfizer vaccine is still effective against it.

Cele’s achievement was praised on Friday by his boss at the institute, Prof Alex Sigal, who told a health department media briefing the laboratory technologist’s results are highly encouraging.