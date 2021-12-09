LISTICAL: Countries making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory

Governments have been making Covid-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant.

A growing number of countries are also making shots compulsory for public servants and other workers.

Here are some countries' vaccine mandates, listed according to categories of people affected:

ALL ADULTS

GERMANY plans to pass legislation in the national parliament to make vaccination mandatory from February.

plans to pass legislation in the national parliament to make vaccination mandatory from February. INDONESIA made inoculations mandatory in February, warning that anyone who refused to be vaccinated could be fined or denied social assistance or government services.

made inoculations mandatory in February, warning that anyone who refused to be vaccinated could be fined or denied social assistance or government services. MICRONESIA , a small South Pacific island nation, mandated in July that its adult population be inoculated.

, a small South Pacific island nation, mandated in July that its adult population be inoculated. TAJIKISTAN made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for citizens above 18 years in July.

made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for citizens above 18 years in July. TURKMENISTAN has made vaccination mandatory for all residents aged 18 and over.

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES, PUBLIC AND PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS