Half of us do not support compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations at workplaces
SA is divided in half on the issues of compulsory workplace Covid-19 vaccinations and vaccine passports.
This is a key finding of a survey by the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg, in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council.
Researchers said on Thursday that 54% of adults said they support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory and 51% support vaccine passports.
Levels of support for these policies differ considerably, however. Among the fully vaccinated, support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports is 75% and 78%, respectively. However, among those who are unvaccinated and do not want to be vaccinated, support falls to under 10% for both measures.
The survey also gauged relative levels of support for vaccine passports to enter six particular types of public places.
Close to half (47%) supported vaccine passports being introduced for sporting events at stadiums.
Similar levels of support (43-45%) were seen for vaccine passports at schools and universities, and at restaurants, shisa nyamas, coffee shops or night clubs.
Slightly lower support was evident for such measures at municipal offices (38%) and places of worship (40%).
TimesLIVE
