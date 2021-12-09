Eastern Cape Covid infections expected to spike in next two weeks
The Eastern Cape could see an alarming increase in Covid-19 infections within the next two weeks as the new Omicron variant spreads across SA.
Provincial health department experts on Wednesday cautioned that the Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros and the Chris Hani District Municipality had already started to show a sustained increase in cases...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.