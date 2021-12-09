Despatch partners seek to inspire with new album

After 12 years in the music industry, Despatch partners in love and music Bulelani Jada and Siphosihle Nseta recently released their first album, Vul’indlela.



This album follows the release of their gospel song, titled Bawelile, which they have dubbed a Covid-19 anthem aimed at sharing a message of comfort, joy and happiness in the wake of the second wave a year ago...