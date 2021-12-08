Three is Gauteng’s unlucky number as Covid-19 reproduction rate rockets

The national “R rate” — the number of people one infected person will pass a virus to — reached 2.55, which the National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the SA Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis said was comparable to the highest rates recorded at the peaks of the first three waves of Covid-19 infections.

The R rates based on hospital admissions are much lower — 1.87 in Gauteng and 1.1 nationally.

SA’s fourth wave of Covid-19 continues to outpace earlier waves but deaths and hospital admissions have not yet followed suit, and the R rate according to admissions is just above 1 on average.