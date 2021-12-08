Small town takes over the pages in new book

Prof Vivienne Lawack captures stories as told by people born and bred in Clarkson

Premium By Roslyn Baatjies -

Many people might not know about the existence of Clarkson, a former Moravian mission station in the Eastern Cape about 40km from Humansdorp.



It is a town in the KouKamma local municipality, which was established in 1839 by Bishop HP Halbeck and named after Thomas Clarkson, who helped abolish the slave trade. ..