WATCH | Suburban bliss as huge otter roams around Walmer
A Gqeberha family’s Sunday drive led to an unexpected sighting of an enormous Cape Clawless otter roaming the streets of Walmer.
Luckily, Simone Potgieter was quick enough to whip out her phone and film the sneaky otter to prove what she had seen was real.
The video caught the attention of social media conservationist group Sandula Conservation, run by well-known Nelson Mandela Bay animal specialist Mark Marshall.
Potgieter, along with her husband and two children, left home in Weybridge Park at about 4pm for a scenic drive along the beachfront during load-shedding.
As they were heading down Prospect Road in Walmer, her husband slammed on the breaks and told her to grab her phone.
“We spotted the otter standing in front of a house’s gate.
“He was massive!
“We’ve seen a couple of them before, but never one quite this big,” Potgieter said.
“The moment we stopped he looked at us and started running.
“We were all heading in the same direction and he just ran next to our car.
“Eventually we stopped and he ran across the road in front of us, stopped on the side of the road to stare at us and then disappeared between the houses.”
Potgieter said her children were delighted by the sighting, and while she thought the creature was very cute, she was also careful as she thought it might get aggressive if approached.
Marshall said Cape Clawless otters were known to be strong and could give a nasty bite when provoked.
“The Potgieters loaded the video onto our Facebook page and it drew a lot of attention from the local community.
“Otters are always very popular and we get quite a few sightings of them in Gqeberha,” Marshall said.
Judging by its size and build, the otter was most likely an adult male and “quite a big boy”, Marshall said.
“Otters are very clever.
“They have been known to find their way into the stormwater drains and can travel long distances underground without anyone ever seeing them.
“He could be from the Baakens Valley, but from where exactly is hard to say.”
He said otters had been spotted all over the city and often returned to places where they knew they could find food.
Marshall said it was important that members of the public did not try to catch or handle an otter as it could lead to either the people or the animal sustaining injuries.
“They are very strong, difficult to handle and can become aggressive.
“Also, they are a protected species and we don’t want any of them getting hurt,” he said.
He suggests that anyone who comes across an otter contact an animal handling specialist or release the otter if it is not in any immediate danger.
