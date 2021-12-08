WATCH | Suburban bliss as huge otter roams around Walmer

A Gqeberha family’s Sunday drive led to an unexpected sighting of an enormous Cape Clawless otter roaming the streets of Walmer.

Luckily, Simone Potgieter was quick enough to whip out her phone and film the sneaky otter to prove what she had seen was real.

The video caught the attention of social media conservationist group Sandula Conservation, run by well-known Nelson Mandela Bay animal specialist Mark Marshall.

Potgieter, along with her husband and two children, left home in Weybridge Park at about 4pm for a scenic drive along the beachfront during load-shedding.

As they were heading down Prospect Road in Walmer, her husband slammed on the breaks and told her to grab her phone.

“We spotted the otter standing in front of a house’s gate.

“He was massive!

“We’ve seen a couple of them before, but never one quite this big,” Potgieter said.

“The moment we stopped he looked at us and started running.

“We were all heading in the same direction and he just ran next to our car.

“Eventually we stopped and he ran across the road in front of us, stopped on the side of the road to stare at us and then disappeared between the houses.”