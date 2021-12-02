Residents demand action to shorten long queues at Wells Estate Clinic
Hurry up and wait — that is the plight hundreds of Wells Estate residents find themselves in every day when arriving at their clinic, with a queue sometimes forming as early as 3am.
The clinic deals with more than 10,000 residents almost daily, with only a handful of staffers on duty at a time...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.