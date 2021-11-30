Nelson Mandela Bay unemployment rate inches past 40% mark

Economy continues to take battering from Covid-19, knocking job prospects

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Michael Kimberley -

The unemployment rate in Nelson Mandela Bay continued to accelerate upwards in the third quarter of 2021, hitting a high of 40.7%.



This is a 0.9 percentage point increase when compared with the previous quarter that ran from April to June...