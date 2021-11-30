Tsepo finds his groove for Warriors

Motherwell-born spinner ready for more sparkling performances for his side

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Spinner Tsepo Ndwandwa is confident the Gbets Warriors will end the year on a good note in their final CSA 4-Day Franchise Series, Division 1 clash against the Hollywoodbets Dolphins later in December.



The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has seen his stock mature after a number of sparkling performances for the side in recent weeks...