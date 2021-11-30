Couple electrocuted after using illegal electricity line to hang washing

A Gqeberha couple were electrocuted on Monday after allegedly using an illegally connected electricity line to hang washing.

Lingomso Cose, 30, and her husband Mphakamise Cose, 34, were found in their home in Mduma Street after a neighbour heard a scream.

They were both declared dead on arrival by first responders.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the washing was hung on a wire that was illegally connected to a municipal electrical pole.

Police in Kwazakhele have opened inquest dockets into the deaths.

“Police are urging residents to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as this may have fatal consequences.

“Loose electrical wires or cables must not be interfered with; instead, the necessary authorities must be contacted to attend to them,” Swart said.

HeraldLIVE